BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
* FDA grants priority review status for crofelemer
* FDA sets action date of June 5 (Follows alerts)
Feb 7 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said its experimental HIV-associated diarrhea drug will get a speedy review by U.S. health regulators.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review designation for Salix's marketing application and has set an action date of June 5 on the drug crofelemer.
Priority review status implies the agency would aim to complete its analysis of the application within six months, rather than the standard 10 months.
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix holds the North American and European rights to the drug and has a supply agreement with India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Salix shares closed at $48.55 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13
Feb 23 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.