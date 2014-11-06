US STOCKS-Wall St flat as banks, Amgen weigh; Adobe rallies
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
(Adds details, shares)
Nov 6 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd slashed its full-year forecast and said inventory for its key drugs piled up, sending its shares down nearly 36 percent after the bell.
The company, which makes bowel drugs, said wholesale inventory levels for its four key drugs showed enough stock for at least five months, in contrast to earlier statements that indicated stocks that would last just weeks.
Inventory as of Sept. 30 was $155 million, up about 50 percent since the beginning of the year.
The company's audit committee is conducting a review of issues related to how the management characterized the wholesale inventory levels, Salix said in a call with analysts.
"Management believes that the company's accounting with respect to sales to wholesalers has at all times been appropriate," Salix Chief Executive Carolyn Logan said.
Salix said it was currently negotiating with its wholesalers to enter into distribution services agreements for each of the products.
The company said it now expects 2014 profit of $5.20 per share, before special items, on revenue of $1.4 billion. It had previously forecast a profit of $6.16 per share on revenue of $1.6 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $6.17 per share on revenue of $1.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also reported a net loss of $88.6 million, or $1.39 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with net income of $47.3 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.53 per share.
Revenue increased 49 percent to $355 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.55 per share on revenue of $392.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Salix shares were down 37 percent at $88.10. Up to Thursday's close, they had gained about 67 pct this year. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Amgen Inc's $14,000 cholesterol drug Repatha cut the risk of heart attack and stroke by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, but results from a highly-anticipated study fell short of investor expectations and shares dropped 6 percent.