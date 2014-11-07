(Adds details of failed talks with Allergan)
By Olivia Oran and Nadia Damouni
Nov 6 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd slashed
its full-year forecast on Thursday and said inventory for its
key drugs piled up, an issue that people familiar with the
matter said dissuaded Allergan Inc Inc from acquiring
the drugmaker.
The two companies were close to inking a deal, but Botox
maker Allergan balked after its due diligence raised questions
over inventory levels, the people said, requesting anonymity
because the negotiations were confidential.
Allergan and Salix representatives declined to comment on
the talks. The updated earnings forecast and inventory
disclosure came with Salix's third-quarter earnings, sending its
shares down nearly 36 percent after the bell.
Earlier on Thursday, Allergan said it was in discussions
with another party that a source familiar with the situation
identified as Actavis Inc, days after the company
disclosed that it had been approached.
A deal would allow Allergan to fend off a $54 billion
hostile takeover by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
and Pershing Square Capital Management. It argues that
this takeover would diminish its growth and that Valeant would
cut costs too deeply.
Salix, which makes bowel drugs, said wholesale inventory
levels for its four key drugs showed enough stock for at least
five months, in contrast to earlier statements that indicated
stocks that would last just weeks.
Inventory as of Sept. 30 was $155 million, up about 50
percent since the beginning of the year.
The company's audit committee is conducting a review of
issues related to how the management characterized the wholesale
inventory levels, Salix said in a call with analysts.
"Management believes that the company's accounting with
respect to sales to wholesalers has at all times been
appropriate," Salix Chief Executive Carolyn Logan said.
Salix said it was currently negotiating with its wholesalers
to enter into distribution services agreements for each of the
products.
The company said it now expects 2014 profit of $5.20 per
share, before special items, on revenue of $1.4 billion. It had
previously forecast a profit of $6.16 per share on revenue of
$1.6 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $6.17 per
share on revenue of $1.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also reported a net loss of $88.6 million, or
$1.39 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared
with net income of $47.3 million, or 71 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $1.53 per share.
Revenue increased 49 percent to $355 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.55 per share
on revenue of $392.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing
by Ken Wills)