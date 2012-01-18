* Q4 core EPS $0.51 vs est $0.49

* Sees 2012 loan originations of $3.2 bln

* Sees 2012 core EPS $2 (Adds loan origination forecast, details)

Jan 18 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, posted a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit helped by higher loan originations, and said it expects new private education loans to grow in 2012.

Newark, Delaware-based Sallie Mae expects private education loan originations of $3.2 billion in 2012, higher than the $2.7 billion it originated in private education loans last year.

Private student lenders are facing increased regulations as more and more people fall behind on repayments in a weak economy.

Americans owe more on student loans than on their credit cards, and student debt crossed the $1 trillion mark in 2011, according to data from the Federal Reserve of New York.

In November, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau put out a request for information on the private student lending industry saying "too little is known" about college student loans made by private lenders as opposed to those that go through programs run by the government.

Sallie Mae expects 2012 core earnings of $2 per share, compared with average analysts' expectations of earnings of $2.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted a fourth-quarter profit of $511 million, or 99 cents a share, compared with $447 million, or 84 cents per share, a year ago.

The company, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp, said core earnings for the quarter were $268 million, or 51 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 49 cents a share, excluding items.

Sallie Mae said loan originations in the consumer lending segment were $457 million in the quarter, up about 11 percent from a year ago.

Shares of the company closed at $14.29 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They were marginally down after market. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)