BRIEF-LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
Oct 17 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit as the company set aside less money to cover soured loans.
The company, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp, reported a third-quarter profit of $277 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $188 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Mentor Graphics -on Feb. 23, 2017, co and Siemens industry received clearance by Korea fair trade commission for merger agreement Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8MAk1) Further company coverage:
* Summit Financial Group Inc announces 10pct increase in quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: