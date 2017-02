July 18 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, reported a second-quarter profit on higher loan originations and a fall in operating costs.

The company reported a profit of $292 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $6 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Loan originations for the quarter were $321 million, up 22 percent.

Sallie Mae's shares closed at $16.04 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)