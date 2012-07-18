* Q2 EPS $0.49 vs est $0.54

* Qtrly loan originations up 22 pct

* Sees FY core EPS $2.15 (Adds details and background about student debt)

July 18 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, reported a lower-than-expected adjusted profit for the first time in more than two years as the U.S. government's initiative to ease the loan burden of students pressured net interest income.

The government had come up with a plan last year under which students could bundle some of their federal loans and make a single monthly payment on them, reducing the risk of default caused by juggling debt obligations.

The Special Direct Consolidation Loan Initiative took a big slice out of the core earnings of the company's federal loan portfolio in the quarter.

Core earnings from the segment fell more than 60 percent to $44 million, as Sallie Mae accelerated $50 million of non-cash loan premium amortization.

The company expects about $4.5 billion of federally guaranteed student loans to be consolidated under the initiative.

The student lender reported a second-quarter profit of $292 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $6 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sallie Mae, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp, said overall core earnings were $243 million, or 49 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 54 cents per share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The lender, however, increased its full-year core earnings forecast to $2.15 per share from $2.00 per share, but still came short of $2.17 per share estimated by analysts.

The lender expects private education loan originations of at least $3.2 billion in the year.

Outstanding student loan debt in the United States has crossed the trillion dollar mark, according to data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

According to a New York Federal Reserve blog, outstanding student loan balance in the United States now surpasses total credit card balance and total auto loan balance.

Loan originations for the quarter were $321 million, up 22 percent. Provision for loan losses fell 15 percent to $225 million.

Sallie Mae's shares, which have risen more than 7 percent since the company last reported quarterly results in April, closed at $16.04 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair and Anil D'Silva)