U.S. FCC investigating AT&T 911 outage
WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it will investigate a problem that prevented some AT&T wireless subscribers from making emergency calls late Wednesday.
Jan 16 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, reported a lower quarterly profit as it set aside more money to cover soured loans and forecast 2013 core earnings below analysts' estimates.
The company said it expects full-year core earnings of $2.30 per share. Analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Newark, Delaware-based Sallie Mae said it expects private loan originations of at least $4 billion for 2013.
Profit fell to $348 million, or 74 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $511 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp, said core earnings were $257 million, or 55 cents per share.
Analysts expected a profit of 53 cents per share.
Provision for private education loan losses rose to $296 million in the quarter from $255 million a year earlier.
New loans rose 12.5 pct to $514 million.
Sallie Mae's shares have remained flat since the company last reported quarterly results. They were down about 3 percent in extended trade, after closing at $17.30 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Add quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December, in line with a spike in Treasury yields, due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.21 percent in the week ended March 9. That was the highest since 4.32 percent in the week ended Dec.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct