UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Aug 20 Salling Bank A/S : * H1 net interest income DKK 54.3 million versus DKK 53.4 million * H1 net income DKK 18.2 million versus DKK 2.6 million * H1 loan losses DKK 1.9 million versus DKK 2.3 million * Says expects as previously announced 2014 core earnings at DKK 34-38 million * Says expects H2 write-downs to be at a lower level than in 2013 * Says upgrades 2014 pre-tax profit outlook to over DKK 28 million against
earlier DKK 20 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million to $50 million.
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners