May 14 Beauty products retailer Sally Beauty
Holdings Inc confirmed an illegal intrusion into payment
card systems at some of its U.S. stores.
The company said earlier this month that it was
investigating reports of the unusual activity.
The company said on Thursday it now had "sufficient
evidence" of illegal activity, but could not provide details as
the investigation was ongoing.
The retailer said it was working with affected customers,
and that those who reported suspicious activity promptly would
not be responsible for fraudulent charges to their accounts.
A number of U.S. retailers including Home Depot Inc
and Target Corp have reported large-scale data breaches
in the past couple of years.
