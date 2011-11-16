Nov 16 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations for the seventh straight quarter, helped by improved gross margins and better sales at its Beauty Systems business.

The company distributes professional beauty supplies to retail consumers and salon professionals under two segments -- Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems. KEY POINTS: Q4 2011 I/B/E/S Q4 2010

Revenue $837.2 mln $826.5 mln $747.8 mln

Net income $54.4 mln - $42 mln

GAAP EPS $0.29 $0.27 $0.23

* Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 49.3 percent, a 40 basis point improvement over last year

* Same store sales rose 5.6 percent, compared with, 5.3 percent last year

* Sales at Sally Beauty Supply stores, which offers over 6,000 products under brands like Clairol, L'Oreal, Wella and Conair, grew 10.1 percent to $523.4 million

* Beauty Systems Group stores, which targets professionals and salons and sells under brands such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell and TIGI, saw sales grow 15.1 percent to $313.8 million

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

* Shares of the company, which have risen about 40 percent year-to-date, closed at $20.17 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange

BACKGROUND / LINKS

* Last month Sally Beauty bought the Floral Group to expand its presence in the Netherlands

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)