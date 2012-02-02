* Q1 adj EPS $0.29 vs est $0.26

* Q1 rev $864.8 mln vs est. $852.3 mln

* Q1 same-store sales up 7.1 pct (Follows alerts)

Feb 2 Cosmetic products retailer Sally Beauty Holdings Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates for the eighth time in a row, helped by strong demand and improved gross margins .

The company, which offers products for hair, skin, and nails under labels such as Clairol, L'Oreal, Wella and Conair, posted a profit of $30.1 million, or 16 cents a share for the first quarter, down from $40.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 29 cents a share.

Sally Beauty, which competes with Ulta Beauty, said revenue rose 9 percent to $864.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 26 cents a share on revenue of $852.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margins rose 100 basis points to 48.8 percent.

Shares of the Texas-based company closed at $20.70 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)