Feb 2 Cosmetic products retailer Sally
Beauty Holdings Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat
Wall Street estimates for the eighth time in a row, helped by
strong demand and improved gross margins .
The company, which offers products for hair, skin, and nails
under labels such as Clairol, L'Oreal, Wella and Conair, posted
a profit of $30.1 million, or 16 cents a share for the first
quarter, down from $40.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, it earned 29 cents a share.
Sally Beauty, which competes with Ulta Beauty, said
revenue rose 9 percent to $864.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 26
cents a share on revenue of $852.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margins rose 100 basis points to 48.8 percent.
Shares of the Texas-based company closed at $20.70 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
