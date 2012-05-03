* Q2 EPS $0.35 vs est $0.32
May 3 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc's profit
topped Wall Street estimates for the ninth consecutive quarter
as the cosmetic products retailer saw higher demand at its
Beauty Supply segment and improved margins.
Sally Beauty, which competes with Ulta Beauty,
reported a second-quarter profit of $67.8 million, or 35 cents
per share, up from $49.3 million, or 26 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Sally Beauty, which offers products for hair, skin, and
nails under labels such as Clairol, L'Oreal, Wella and Conair,
said revenue rose 11 percent to $889.3 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 32 cents per share
on revenue of $865.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Gross profit as a percentage of sales expanded 20 basis
points to 49.1 percent.
Shares of the Texas-based company closed at $26.54 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)