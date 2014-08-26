Aug 26 Salmar ASA : * Q2 operational EBIT NOK 447 million (Reuters poll NOK 402 million) * Says expects to post strong results in the remaining quarters of 2014 * Says continues to find the biological situation challenging * Says expected high levels of salmon lice and growing challenges posed by

resistance to treatment could affect fish growth rates and harvesting plans

in the coming quarters * Says expect to harvest approx. 73,500 tons in 2h 2014