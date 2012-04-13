MOSCOW, April 13 Russia's animal and plant health watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor may impose temporary restrictions on chilled salmon imports from Norway due to poor safety controls, the regulator's spokesman Alexei Alekseenko told Reuters on Friday.

Russia is the biggest salmon market for Norway, which is the largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in the world.

"Our experts are currently examining this question, their work will be completed in a few days," Alekseenko said, adding it was not clear when the restrictions could be imposed.

"We expect the actions from the Norwegian side. As we understand, they are ready to introduce a new monitoring system," he added.

Norway - whose major salmon producers include Marine Harvest , Cermaq, Salmar and Austevoll - exported more than $5 billion worth of salmon last year, two thirds of it to other European countries. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes)