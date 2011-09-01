For a PDF: link.reuters.com/qyn53s
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 1 In Britain it started with Sid,
the "giant slug with a message", who slicked his way onto
television screens back in 2004 as part of a government health
campaign to warn people about the dangers of consuming too much
salt. "Stay away from fast cars, loose women and SALT!" he
screamed.
Sid's message -- that liberal sprinklings of sodium, the
main component of salt, don't only kill slugs but humans too --
has now become conventional wisdom worldwide. High salt intake
is linked to high blood pressure, or hypertension, a key risk
factor for strokes, heart attacks and other cardiovascular
diseases. Together those rank as the world's number one killers.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) puts cutting salt intake
alongside quitting smoking as one of the top 10 "best buys" in
public health.
"Blood pressure is the biggest cause of death in the world
... and salt is the most important thing that puts it up," says
Graham MacGregor, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at the
London-based Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine and
chairman of the influential World Action on Salt and Health
lobby group (WASH). "Cutting back on salt gives a direct
beneficial effect on the biggest cause of death in the world.
That's why it's so important."
Or is it? Recent scientific papers suggest the basis for a
global crackdown on salt is not what you'd call rock solid. Two
2011 studies indicate that the evidence is inconclusive, or that
reducing salt may even be harmful.
"There's a view that salt is the root cause of all high
blood pressure worldwide and some people religiously hold on to
that belief," said Tony Heagerty, head of the cardiovascular
research group at Britain's Manchester University and a former
president of the International Society of Hypertension. "But the
evidence for that is actually pretty flimsy."
It's a debate that has flared over the past few months, with
each side harnessing a legion of experts in hypertension, heart
disease, nutrition and scientific analysis. The salt industry
has, naturally, jumped on studies that question the conventional
wisdom, and at least one food manufacturer has started to add
salt back to some of its processed foods. At times the row has
become personal. Trapped in the middle are consumers, who may
worry they have become unsuspecting guinea pigs in a grand
global experiment.
"The two sides are totally polarised and there's no
agreement or consensus on what the answer is," says Peter
Sherratt of the UK Salt Association. Any new scientific paper
which supports the anti-salt position is lauded as proof salt
consumption is dangerous, but any piece of evidence or science
showing salt is beneficial, or reducing it dangerous, is
criticised as unrepresentative, he said.
The debate has big implications for business. Salt for food
use accounts for only a fraction of the 250 million tonnes of
annual global production. Looking at the United States alone,
1.5 million tonnes of so-called human nutrition salt was sold in
2009 with a value of more than $321 million.
But the U.S. snack foods industry -- a key consumer of salt
which includes major companies like Pepsico's Frito-Lay and
Kraft's Nabisco -- has a combined annual revenue of $27 billion,
according to analysis by company profile builder Hoover's. Then
there's the business of selling drugs to treat high blood
pressure. Worldwide sales of anti-hypertensives were around $35
billion in 2009, according to research by Deutsche Bank.
Heagarty disclosed that 15 years ago, his department
accepted 2,000 pounds ($3,200 at today's rates) from the U.S.-
based industry lobby, the Salt Institute, but said he has no
current financial conflict of interest.
WORTH THE SALT?
Salt has been taxed, monopolised, treasured and fought over
for thousands of years. Today's scientists are waging a
modern-day salt war.
In the 1970s, American researchers experimenting on rats
found very high doses of salt raised blood pressure. Some of the
most-cited evidence on salt and health came in a 1988
international study called InterSalt, which surveyed more than
10,000 men and women in scores of populations across the world.
The study included four remote tribes in Brazil, Kenya and New
Guinea whose people had the lowest salt intake and were also
found to have the lowest blood pressure and very few, if any,
cases of hypertension. Although these findings were disputed by
parties including the Salt Institute, it wasn't long before a
scientific consensus emerged that too much salt is bad for you.
A 2005 study in the PubMed journal found almost 1 billion
people around the world have high blood pressure, which makes
the heart work too hard, hardens the walls of the arteries and
can cause other problems such as heart failure, kidney disease,
and blindness. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of
death globally, claiming 17.1 million lives a year. A
substantial number of these deaths are put down to smoking,
which raises the risk of hypertension, strokes and heart
attacks.
In the past few years, governments have begun to act. Under
its health-promoting mayor Michael Bloomberg, New York City
pledged in 2010 to coordinate a U.S.-wide effort to cut salt in
restaurant and packaged foods by 25 percent. National sodium
reduction strategies have been adopted across Europe and in
Australia, China and India.
Scores of health authorities around the world advise that we
should aim to reduce our salt intake from the roughly 9 to 12
grams a day we eat now down to around 6 grams - about a
teaspoonful a day. Since around 75 percent of all the salt we
consume comes from packaged and processed food, rather than from
what we sprinkle on top of it, food manufacturers have been in
the firing line.
Under pressure from health authorities and the WHO, the food
industry -- which stands accused of using salt to boost the
flavour, shelf-life and profit of what would otherwise be bland
ingredients -- has taken action. Big brands like Heinz,
Kellogg's, Nestle, Pepsico, General Mills and others have been
steadily reducing sodium levels in their foods.
According to Susan Jebb, a nutrition adviser to the UK
government, Britain is leading the way, forcing foodmakers to
make some "impressive" reductions including a 30 percent
reduction in salt in bread, about a 50 percent cut in branded
breakfast cereals and around 25 percent in pasta sauces.
Among the health-conscious at least, a salt-shaker on the
dining table is becoming almost as frowned on as an ashtray.
NOT CRYSTAL CLEAR
But the findings that policy-makers have accepted as settled
are not as clear-cut among scientists. A study in July by the
much-respected Cochrane Library, which conducts meta-analyses of
scientific data by grouping together the best studies on a
subject and pooling the results, found no evidence that reducing
salt intake cuts the risk of developing heart disease or dying
before your time.
In that study Rod Taylor, a professor of health services
research at Exeter University, analysed seven randomised
controlled trials covering more than 6,500 people and found that
although cutting down did appear to lead to slight reductions in
blood pressure, this did not translate into lower risk of heart
disease or premature death.
In one group of people -- those with pre-existing heart
conditions -- reducing salt was actually associated with an
increase in the likelihood of premature death.
Taylor said he did not receive payment from, or have links
to, the salt industry. His study was funded by a grant from the
UK government's National Institute for Health Research.
Taylor's study came hot on the heels of another, by Belgian
scientists, which was published in the Journal of the American
Medical Association (JAMA). That found people who ate lots of
salt were no more