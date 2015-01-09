LONDON Jan 9 Hedge fund Salus Alpha's Directional Markets Strategy, a systematic strategy that trades up to 100 global futures and forwards markets, ended 2014 up 19.5 percent, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.

Commodity trading advisers or CTA, a hedge fund strategy betting on long-running trends in markets, were up about 10 percent last year, data from industry tracker Eurekahedge showed.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Matt Scuffham)