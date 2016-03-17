MILAN, March 17 Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo posted a larger-than-expected 11 percent rise in 2015 core profit on higher sales as a boost from currencies helped it counter weakness in its biggest market Asia as well as in North America.

Ferragamo said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 324 million euros last year, above a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 314 million euros.

The EBITDA margin rose to 22.7 percent of revenue from 22 percent a year earlier.

Net profit stood at 174 million euros against an average analyst forecast of 165 million euros. The group proposed raising its dividend to 0.46 euros a share from 0.42 euros.

Ferragamo reported on Jan. 28 a 7 percent rise in 2015 revenues to 1.43 billion euros. Stripping out the boost from currencies, revenues rose 1 percent.

The company had a negative hedging effect of 51 million euros last year. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)