* Steelmaker buys Aurubis shares as price drops

* Aurubis shares were around 34.30 euros before purchase

* Salzgitter lost blocking minority status early this yr

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 Salzgitter , Germany's second-largest steelmaker, has raised its holding in Aurubis above 25 percent, giving it a blocking stake in Europe's biggest copper smelter.

"It is a good level of shareholding. We have used the favourable market conditions to increase our stake ... and as a result we again have a blocking minority," a company spokesman told Reuters, adding it did not plan to buy more shares.

Under German securities law a blocking minority level, which gives an investor the right to veto important decisions, is 25 percent plus one share.

Salzigtter said on Monday it had increased its shareholding in Aurubis to 25.002 percent from below 25 percent.

Salzgitter's stake in Aurubis fell to around 24 percent earlier this year when it did not take part in a 170 million euro ($244 million) rights issue at 41.50 euros.

Aurubis shares were up 2.0 percent at 38.76 euros at 1320 GMT.

Bankhaus Lampe analyst Marc Gabriel said the transaction was "very interesting ... They later have the opportunity to use the Aurubis shares in a bond that is exchangeable into Aurubis shares".

Last October, Salzgitter issued a 275 million euro seven-year exchangeable bond with the exchange price set at 46.9010 euros. ($1 = 0.696 euro) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)