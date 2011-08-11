* Swings to H1 profit of 130 mln euros, vs 114 mln in poll

* Aurubis contributes 46.5 mln euros to H1 group profit

* Raises year pretax profit guidance to 200 mln euros

* Shares jump up 12 pct percent, outpacing European sector (Adds background, comment, shares)

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 German steelmaker Salzgitter announced a stronger-than-expected return to profit on Thursday thanks to strong demand from carmakers and a hefty contribution from copper-making affiliate Aurubis .

Germany's second-largest steelmaker benefited in its first half results from an appetite for quality steel and from the buoyant German manufacturing and auto sectors, which have been lifted by strong domestic demand.

The company's stock rose 12 percent on the results, outpacing the European sector, even though it echoed sector peers by warning of the impact of volatile pricing and an uneven recovery ahead.

European steel stocks have fallen by around 30 percent over the past four weeks amid fears of another recession. Salzgitter shares, which lost 27 percent over this period, were up 12.75 percent at 42.3 euros as of 1135 GMT, while the Europe Basic Materials index gained 0.5 percent.

The group said it now expects full-year profit of around 200 million euros ($284 million), up from a previous forecast of 150 million.

That compares to a first-half pretax profit of 130 million euros announced on Thursday against a year-ago loss of 5.1 million. The result beat consensus forecasts of 114 million euros. Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter in which it owns a 23.6 percent stake, contributed about a third to profits.

Analysts had expected Salzgitter to raise its outlook and had pencilled in 195 million euros pretax profit for the full year.

"If they did not increase the guidance, the market would have been disappointed," said DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp.

The main drivers of Salzgitter's earnings were the steel and tubes divisions, which both beat expectations as they profited from exports made by German automotive and engineering industries to emerging markets.

The tubes division, which makes supplies everything from submarine gas transport to diesel engines and makes up a third of group profit, navigated through higher raw material prices to boost its margins, lifting pretax profit fourfold to 46.7 million euros.

UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK

The group has benefited from strong German demand, but it said tightened public-sector purse strings held back investment in infrastructure and contributed to a loss in its steel section product unit, which caters for construction.

It also warned it was facing planning difficulties given high volatility in prices and an uncertain economic outlook.

"Although the order situation in the majority of steel processing sub-sectors remains excellent, many business sentiment indicators have fallen in the wake of discussions about sovereign debt in the U.S. and the EU," it said.

"In addition a marked slowdown in demand, typical of the summer, is currently notable."

Salzgitter, however, said the recovery of its flat steel and plate product segments -- which cater to the car and machine tools manufacturers -- as well as its precision tubes, would help offset other losses into the second half.

ArcelorMittal, the world's No.1 steelmaker, gave an upbeat quarterly statement in July, forecasting a milder seasonal profit dip in the third quarter due to demand from China and the auto industry.

But German steel trader Kloeckner & Co (KCOGn.DE), which saw its stock fall by up to 20 percent on Wednesday, warned the market could see a return to recession, with remaining quarters fraught with a high degree of uncertainty. ($1 = 0.705 euro)

(Editing by Andrew Callus)