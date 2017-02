HANOVER, Germany, April 24 Salzgitter Chief Executive Heinz Fuhrmann said that the company's second quarter would be better than the first quarter.

He also affirmed that he expects Germany's No.2 steelmaker, which is due to publish fiscal first-quarter results on May 15, to post a pretax profit and flat revenue for the full year 2012.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)