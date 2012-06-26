FRANKFURT, June 26 German steelmaker Salzgitter
said profits will fall sharply this year and forecast
its steel division would slip into a loss as customers hold back
on orders in light of economic turbulence in the euro zone.
Germany's second largest steelmaker after ThyssenKrupp
said in a statement on Tuesday it expected sales to be
flat and a pretax profit to be in the lower to mid double-digit
million euro range.
Salzgitter has not given a specific outlook for 2012 before,
saying only it would be difficult to match 2011's results, when
it posted pretax profit of 201.6 million euros ($251.4 million).
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)