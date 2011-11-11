* Q3 pretax profit 39.2 mln eur vs 42.7 mln in poll

* Aurubis contributes 52.9 mln eur to 9-mth group pretax profit

* Demand for most products in steel division high "well into Q3"

* Shares up 2.7 percent, outperform sector (Adds CEO quotes, background)

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Salzgitter, Germany's second-biggest steelmaker, posted an almost fourfold rise in third-quarter profit on Friday and said demand for its steel products was holding up in the face of economic uncertainty.

"The order intake of the steel division in October was not as poor as the general sentiment would suggest," the company said, confirming upbeat comments made by its chief executive in an interview with Reuters last week.

"In the near future, commodity prices are unlikely to fall as swiftly as in recent weeks, which should have a calming effect on the market environment for rolled steel products."

Salzgitter said the level of new orders in recent weeks allowed it to confirm a forecast pretax profit for 2011 of around 200 million euros ($271 million), compared with 49 million last year. Capacity utilization in the steel division -- an indicator of confidence in demand -- will remain "relatively stable" for the rest of the year, it said.

Salzgitter's comments, highlighting "brisk" demand for most products well into the third quarter, are rosier than those heard from peers including Arcelor Mittal, the world's largest steelmaker, which said last week a summer dip was deepening into a second-half slump, with customers increasingly cautious.

Salzgitter said the euro crisis had increased risks but demand remained "comfortable, albeit at a more modest level". From September onwards, it had seen more reticent order patterns and a "moderate alignment" of flat steel production.

Chief Executive Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann said he expected Europe would resolve Greece's problems eventually and based on this assumption, he expected "the real economy will not break down".

"We will have a little back step, but not a steep downturn, not a crisis comparable to 2008, 2009," he told analysts.

The shares were up 2.7 percent at 39.3 euros at 1310 GMT, outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the European sector.

PRICES HIT A FLOOR

Raw materials prices have plummmeted in recent weeks given uncertainty over demand, but Fuhrmann said prices had already hit a floor: "The last signals are not too bad, even this morning," he said.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content rose for a ninth straight day on Thursday, according to the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI. As of Thursday, the raw steelmaking material was at $134.80 a tonne, gaining more than 15 percent in the past nine trading days, about half of what it lost in October.

Fuhrmann said prices of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC), a benchmark for flat steel products, were now at an "astonishingly high" 480-500 euros and had been stable recently. He said he did not expect prices to fall in the first quarter.

Salzgitter said crude steel production rose to 1.402 million kt in the quarter from 1.313 million kt, but order books at its steel unit fell 1.167 million kt from 1.239 million last year.

Steel sales rose to 972.1 million euros from 845.2 million but quarterly pretax profit dipped to 5.5 million euros.

Salzgitter said steel processors experienced a sharp uptrend through to the third quarter in the euro zone, but greater uncertainty about the economy caused many market participants to adopt a more cautious stance and cut inventories.

"Some 90 percent of our customers are in good shape and have good order backlog," Fuhrmann told analysts.

Third-quarter pretax profit for the whole group rose to 39.2 million euros from 10.8 million, just shy of a Reuters poll average estimate of 42.7 million euros.

In the nine months to September pretax profit rose to 169.1 million euros ($229 million), with gains driven mostly by its tubes business and its stake in copper maker Aurubis.

Salzgitter has raised its holding in Aurubis in August to 25.002 percent from below 25 percent, giving it a blocking stake in Europe's biggest copper smelter.

Fuhrmann said there were no plans right now to increase its stake in Aurubis but if prices were "attractive", Salzgitter might consider such a move.

Salzgitter shares have plunged 32 percent so far this year, nearly in line with the drop at bigger German rival ThyssenKrupp and Austria's Voestalpine. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Helen Massy-Beresford)