* Q3 pretax profit 39.2 mln eur vs 42.7 mln in poll
* Aurubis contributes 52.9 mln eur to 9-mth group pretax
profit
* Demand for most products in steel division high "well into
Q3"
* Shares up 2.7 percent, outperform sector
By Marilyn Gerlach
FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Salzgitter,
Germany's second-biggest steelmaker, posted an almost fourfold
rise in third-quarter profit on Friday and said demand for its
steel products was holding up in the face of economic
uncertainty.
"The order intake of the steel division in October was not
as poor as the general sentiment would suggest," the company
said, confirming upbeat comments made by its chief executive in
an interview with Reuters last week.
"In the near future, commodity prices are unlikely to fall
as swiftly as in recent weeks, which should have a calming
effect on the market environment for rolled steel products."
Salzgitter said the level of new orders in recent weeks
allowed it to confirm a forecast pretax profit for 2011 of
around 200 million euros ($271 million), compared with 49
million last year. Capacity utilization in the steel division --
an indicator of confidence in demand -- will remain "relatively
stable" for the rest of the year, it said.
Salzgitter's comments, highlighting "brisk" demand for most
products well into the third quarter, are rosier than those
heard from peers including Arcelor Mittal, the world's
largest steelmaker, which said last week a summer dip was
deepening into a second-half slump, with customers increasingly
cautious.
Salzgitter said the euro crisis had increased risks but
demand remained "comfortable, albeit at a more modest level".
From September onwards, it had seen more reticent order patterns
and a "moderate alignment" of flat steel production.
Chief Executive Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann said he expected Europe
would resolve Greece's problems eventually and based on this
assumption, he expected "the real economy will not break down".
"We will have a little back step, but not a steep downturn,
not a crisis comparable to 2008, 2009," he told analysts.
The shares were up 2.7 percent at 39.3 euros at 1310 GMT,
outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the European sector.
PRICES HIT A FLOOR
Raw materials prices have plummmeted in recent
weeks given uncertainty over demand, but Fuhrmann said prices
had already hit a floor: "The last signals are not too bad, even
this morning," he said.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content rose for a ninth
straight day on Thursday, according to the Steel Index
.IO62-CNI=SI. As of Thursday, the raw steelmaking material was
at $134.80 a tonne, gaining more than 15 percent in the past
nine trading days, about half of what it lost in October.
Fuhrmann said prices of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC), a benchmark
for flat steel products, were now at an "astonishingly high"
480-500 euros and had been stable recently. He said he did not
expect prices to fall in the first quarter.
Salzgitter said crude steel production rose to 1.402 million
kt in the quarter from 1.313 million kt, but order books at its
steel unit fell 1.167 million kt from 1.239 million last year.
Steel sales rose to 972.1 million euros from 845.2 million
but quarterly pretax profit dipped to 5.5 million euros.
Salzgitter said steel processors experienced a sharp uptrend
through to the third quarter in the euro zone, but greater
uncertainty about the economy caused many market participants to
adopt a more cautious stance and cut inventories.
"Some 90 percent of our customers are in good shape and have
good order backlog," Fuhrmann told analysts.
Third-quarter pretax profit for the whole group
rose to 39.2 million euros from 10.8 million, just shy of a
Reuters poll average estimate of 42.7 million euros.
In the nine months to September pretax profit rose to 169.1
million euros ($229 million), with gains driven mostly by its
tubes business and its stake in copper maker Aurubis.
Salzgitter has raised its holding in Aurubis in
August to 25.002 percent from below 25 percent, giving it a
blocking stake in Europe's biggest copper smelter.
Fuhrmann said there were no plans right now to increase its
stake in Aurubis but if prices were "attractive", Salzgitter
might consider such a move.
Salzgitter shares have plunged 32 percent so far this year,
nearly in line with the drop at bigger German rival ThyssenKrupp
and Austria's Voestalpine.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Clara
Ferreira-Marques and Helen Massy-Beresford)