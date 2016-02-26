* Breakeven forecast disappoints analysts

* Cautious optimism on steel prices

* Shares turn positive (Recasts with optimism on prices, adds CEO and analyst quotes, shares, details on rivals)

By Georgina Prodhan

BERLIN, Feb 26 German steelmaker Salzgitter said it was cautiously optimistic on steel prices thanks largely to EU anti-dumping measures taking effect this year and expects to break even at the pretax level in 2016.

European steelmakers have been hit by a plunge in steel prices blamed largely on a surge in cheap exports from China, where existing overcapacity has been exacerbated by declining domestic demand.

Salzgitter stands to benefit more than its rivals from new EU trade duties, with about half its shipments exposed to the affected steel categories. But the benefits are not expected to be felt until the second half of the year, the company said.

Salzgitter's breakeven forecast disappointed analysts, who had expected more after the company posted its first pretax profit in four years for 2015 thanks to drastic restructuring measures. The profit figure totalled 12.6 million euros ($13.9 million).

The steelmaker saw some reasons for optimism on steel prices and said it expected stable sales this year.

"EU trade defence measures already implemented and partly decided a short while ago, the first signs of recovery in the large-diameter tubes business, as well as the recent halt called to the declining prices of many steel products gives us the basis for looking to the future with cautious optimism," Chief Executive Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann said in a statement.

Shares in Salzgitter turned positive after dropping almost 3 percent in early trade and were up 2 percent at 20.05 euros by 1005 GMT, outperforming Germany's mid-cap index, which was up 1.7 percent.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, launched plans this month for a $3 billion share issue to help reduce debt and cut costs, and said it saw little improvement in overall global demand for steel this year.

"Compared to peers, Salzgitter has a decent track record of cost cutting and asset restructuring," Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld wrote in a note, but added that the company was coming towards the end of its latest restructuring programme.

"In the absence of a notable recovery in market conditions, Salzgitter will find itself under increased pressure to expand cost cutting and restructuring measures in the year ahead," he wrote, keeping his "hold" recommendation on the stock.

China said earlier this month it would cut crude steel capacity by 100-150 million tonnes within the next five years to tackle a crippling glut that has dragged prices down to multi-year lows.

"A sustainable recovery is not guaranteed. But we think there is scope for a seasonal market recovery to continue into Q2 and that could drag equities higher still given positioning is still so negative in the space," Credit Suisse wrote.

ArcelorMittal shares have dropped to less than a third of their value a year ago. Salzgitter shares have lost a quarter of their value during that time. ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Keith Weir)