* Salzgitter realigns group structure

* Restructuring improves net profit by about 100 mln eur

* Still sees 2011 pretax profit at about 200 mln eur (Adds spokesman comments, quotes)

FRANKFURT, NOV 30 Salzgitter (SZGG.DE), Germany's second-biggest steelmaker, said it would make changes to its group structure and tax treatment that will add 100 million euros ($135 million) to its 2011 net profit.

Salzgitter said without realigning the group structure, the company would be burdened by a "sizeable tax disadvantage" in the coming years.

"The net profit 2011 would be higher than what it would have been without these measures," a Salzgitter spokesman said.

The company said the group's management structure will not change after the restructuring, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2012.

The changes will also not affect the forecast under which Salzgitter anticipates pretax profit for this year at around 200 million euros, the company added. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Additional Reporting: Joern Poltz; Editing by Gary Hill)