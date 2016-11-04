BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazil's federal environmental
agency IBAMA said on Friday it is fining Samarco Mineracao, an
iron ore joint venture between Vale SA and BHP
Billiton, 500,000 reais ($154,693) per day for not
complying with directives related to a 2015 tailings dam spill
at their mine.
IBAMA said Samarco will be fined daily until it increases
the height of the "S3 dike" that was built to contain the
continuing run off from the dam spill and effectively treats the
mining waste, known as tailings, that lies upstream of the dike.
($1 = 3.2322 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by G Crosse)