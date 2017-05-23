(Updates with details throughout)
By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO May 23 Brazilian iron ore miner
Samarco Mineração SA believes resuming operations
this year will be challenging, though there remains a small
possibility, Roberto de Carvalho, chief executive officer, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The company, which halted operations in November 2015 after
a dam burst, said talks are continuing with the government to
obtain the required environmental licenses.
"It is getting increasingly tight to resume operations this
year," Carvalho said in a telephone interview. "Each day that
passes makes it tighter."
The dam's collapse killed 19 people and triggered Brazil's
worst environmental disaster, with toxic mud polluting rivers
and flowing hundreds of miles to the Atlantic Ocean.
Addressing lawmakers at the Minas Gerais state assembly,
Carvalho said mayors in the areas affected by the accident
support the company's efforts to resume operations because it
would create jobs.
With $3.8 billion in outstanding debt obligations, the
production halt has been detrimental to negotiations aimed at a
restructuring agreement with creditors, the executive said.
"We have been in talks with banks and bondholders, but the
basic condition is that the company resumes operations," said
Carvalho.
Samarco is a 50-50 joint venture between Vale SA
and Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd. Carvalho said both
companies continue to fully support the company.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)