UPDATE 2-Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
SAO PAULO Aug 24 Samarco Mineração SA, the Brazilian iron ore joint venture that stopped operations after a dam burst last year, plans to seek bondholder consent to change terms on $2.2 billion of securities or pursue an exchange offer, two people with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
According to one of the people, Samarco is looking for a so-called solicitation agent to help contact and sound out bondholders on potential alternatives. The three people said the agent could be New York-based consultancy firm DF King & Co Inc. (With additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo)
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.