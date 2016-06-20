SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazilian mining company
Samarco Mineração SA and owners Vale SA and BHP
Billiton Plc have hired banks to sound out creditors on
a potential renegotiation of $3.8 billion in debt, after a
deadly dam spill led to the shutdown of a key mine, a source
with direct knowledge of the plan said on Monday.
According to the source, BHP Billiton has hired Rothschild &
Co as an advisor on the deal, Vale has brought in Moelis & Co
, and JPMorgan Chase & Co is advising Samarco. The
source asked for anonymity because the process is private.
Neither Samarco nor Vale or BHP Billiton has drafted any
proposal to creditors, because the talks will hinge on when
Samarco's iron ore mine in the state of Minas Gerais will be
allowed to restart, the source said.
Bloomberg News first reported the hiring of the banks on
Sunday.
The burst tailings dam at the mine on Nov. 5 unleashed a mud
flow that killed 19 people, left hundreds homeless and polluted
a major river. The government called it the country's worst ever
environmental disaster.
The mine has been closed since. Environmental authorities
say it will only be allowed to reopen when it can prove mud is
no longer leaking into the surrounding area and that the mine
can be run safely.
Vale and BHP declined to comment. Samarco, Rothschild,
JPMorgan and Moelis did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
UNREALISTIC TIMELINE
Samarco initially expected to resume operations this year,
but admitted last week that the timeline was no longer
realistic.
FTI Consulting Inc has been also hired as adviser
for banks which are owed about $1.6 billion by Samarco, the
source added. The remaining $2.2 billion are owed to
bondholders, the source noted. FTI declined to comment.
The company has proposed restarting production at limited
capacity and using old mining pits to store tailings. This
proposal is still being considered by local authorities who have
not indicated when or if they will be approved.
Samarco's 5.375 percent dollar-denominated bond maturing in
September 2024 rose on Monday, adding 0.75 cents on
the dollar to 47 cents. The bond has lost almost half its value
since the November spill.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting by Stephen
Eisenhammer in Rio de Janeiro and Barbara Lewis in Brussels;
Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)