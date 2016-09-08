By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Stephen Eisenhammer
| SAO PAOLO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8
SAO PAOLO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 Almost a year
after a deadly dam spill at the Samarco mine, owned by BHP
Billiton and Vale, there is still no date for restarting
operations, complicating attempts to restructure Samarco's debt
and increasing the possibility the miner may be allowed to run
out of money.
Vale and BHP have assured authorities
they will cover the cost of Brazil's worst ever environmental
disaster, sources familiar with their thinking say, stopping
short of saying they will keep Samarco, for whom the closed mine
is the only real revenue stream, afloat.
Samarco's debt is trading at distressed levels. The price on
Samarco's 4.125 percent dollar-denominated bond due in November
2022, for example, has fallen to 37.50 cents
on the dollar to yield 24.17 percent.
Samarco has reached out to creditors to sound out the
possibility of renegotiating debt as it faces $50 million in
interest payments through November, but sources familiar with
the negotiations say they are progressing more slowly than
expected.
Vale, BHP and Samarco declined to comment on negotiations.
The main problem, according to seven sources with knowledge
of different parts of company and creditor strategy, is a lack
of visibility of when the mine may restart.
Originally, Samarco said it expected to resume operations at
reduced capacity this year. Now, it has said this will not
happen without setting a new timeframe. A spokesman said the
timing was in the hands of licensing authorities.
Semad, the environmental licensing authority that needs to
approve a restart, has until June 2017 to decide on Samarco's
bid to resume operations, though a decision could be made
sooner.
Meanwhile a judge's decision in August to annul the
settlement made between the mining companies and the government
for the disaster was regarded by the market as further evidence
of the hurdles facing a restart.
Prosecutors have also said they expect to decide this month
on whether to charge Samarco after a police investigation
accused the company and some senior executives of wilful
misconduct in relation to the spill. A serious charge could
further complicate its application to restart.
For the banks, owed about $1.6 billion, and the bondholders,
owed about $2.2 billion, all of this begs the question: How long
are Samarco's owners willing to wait?
In June, Vale's Global Controller Director Rogerio Nogueira
said any funding would depend on clarity over a restart.
"We will only keep funding Samarco with the perspective that
it returns to operations. If there were no perspective, we won't
do it," Nogueira said at an event in Sao Paulo. A Vale
spokesperson confirmed this still reflected the company's
thinking on the matter.
BHP has not been quite so clear in public, but said to
Reuters: "If (Samarco) is to be viable it will need to reduce
costs, restructure its debts and have clarity on the regulatory
processes required to secure the approvals it needs."
"We will consider progress in these areas as we assess any
further investment," it added.
In accounting terms, both companies have ruled out receiving
cash in the near future from Samarco, dividing entirely between
themselves the price of cleaning up the disaster as agreed with
Brazil's government in the settlement signed in March.
Having written Samarco's worth down to zero, and with both
Vale and BHP battling through an era of lower prices, they
appear keen to avoid propping up Samarco indefinitely.
"Don't overestimate the value of the assets," one source
familiar with the strategy of Samarco's shareholders said. "No
one can just write cheque after cheque."
A different source, also familiar with shareholder strategy,
said the option of letting Samarco go into liquidation made some
sense but was not something that has been discussed with
Samarco.
Samarco, in the meantime, is implementing a huge voluntary
redundancy scheme in an attempt to reduce costs. The application
with Semad would be for an initial restart running at around 60
percent capacity and it is unclear, given current prices, how
profitable the business would be at that production level.
The underlying asset, including the iron ore deposit, slurry
pipe to port and pelletizing plant, also appear to have
different strategic value for the shareholders.
For BHP, Samarco is the company's only asset in Brazil, a
country from which they've continually retreated over the years.
Vale, on the other hand, has a number of iron ore mines
close to Samarco's deposit, making the slurry pipe and
pelletizing plant a valuable asset that could be used in the
company's wider mining system.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Ana Mano and Marta
Nogueira; Editing by Bernadette Baum)