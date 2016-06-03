RIO DE JANEIRO, June 3 Brazilian miner Samarco, co-owned by BHP Billiton and Vale SA, said on Friday it will launch a voluntary layoff program with the aim of cutting 40 percent of its 3,000 employees.

Samarco was forced to shut its mine after a deadly dam spill last November and has not resumed operations. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Bill Rigby)