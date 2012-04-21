(Adds details)
DUBAI, April 21 Saudi's Samba Financial Group
posted first-quarter net profit of 1.145 billion Saudi
riyals ($305.32 million), it said on Saturday, nearly matching
analysts forecasts.
The kingdom's second largest listed lender by market value
said that its first quarter net profit increased by 2 percent
year-on-year, due to a jump in operating income.
Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the bank's
net profits would be, on average, 1.17 billion riyals.
Total operating profit for the quarter rose by 5.6 percent on
the year to 1.79 billion riyals.
Profit from special commissions dropped by 0.5 percent in
the first quarter compared with the same period last year, while
loans and advances at the end of the quarter stood at 93 billion
riyals, up from 81 billion a year earlier.
Bank lending to businesses has surged in the Saudi market in
recent months, government figures showed in February.
A long process of provisioning by all banks was ordered by
the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority after the collapse of a
major conglomerate in 2009 prompted concerns over bad loans in
the kingdom.
($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Amena Bakr)