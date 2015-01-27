DUBAI Jan 27 Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial
Group said on Tuesday its board had proposed
increasing the bank's capital by 8 billion riyals ($2.13
billion) through issuing bonus shares to help support future
growth.
The kingdom's fourth-largest lender by assets will increase
its capital to 20 billion riyals from retained earnings by
issuing two shares for every three shares held, the lender said
in a bourse statement, subject to the approval of shareholders
and regulators.
No money is being raised from shareholders, who are getting
the new shares for free, but the move is an accounting device
which in effect boosts the bank's equity and therefore supports
future lending.
"The group aims to raise capital to keep up with the
increasing growth in the national economy and the large and
continuous expansion within infrastructure in Saudi Arabia," the
statement said.
Profitability at banks in the kingdom has been supported in
recent years by strong loan growth, although this has
contributed to lenders needing to top up their capital reserves
-- some through the issuance of capital-boosting sukuk and
others by bonus share offerings.
Samba posted a 22.5 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net
profit earlier in January, beating analyst forecasts. Its total
loans grew by 9.4 percent in 2014.
A cash dividend of 0.7 riyals per share for the second half
of 2014, announced in December, is separate from the bonus
shares issue recommendation, Samba said.
($1 = 3.7595 riyals)
