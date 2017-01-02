BRIEF-Castellum intends to form four regions
* Business areas Sundsvall and Gävle, which now form the region North, will be merged with region Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI Jan 2 The board of Samba Financial Group , Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, has proposed a dividend of 0.50 riyals ($0.13) per share for the second half of 2016, it said in a bourse statement.
The proposed figure is higher than the 0.45 riyals per share which the bank paid for the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)
LONDON, Jan 25 Some of the biggest holders of UK stocks plan to get tougher on executive pay, as the government turns up the heat over the yawning income gap between bosses and employees following Britons' vote to leave the European Union.