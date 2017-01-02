DUBAI Jan 2 The board of Samba Financial Group , Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, has proposed a dividend of 0.50 riyals ($0.13) per share for the second half of 2016, it said in a bourse statement.

The proposed figure is higher than the 0.45 riyals per share which the bank paid for the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)