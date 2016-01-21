UPDATE 1-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
DUBAI Jan 21 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported flat growth in net profit for the fourth quarter.
The bank made a profit of 1.23 billion riyals ($327.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the same figure it reported for the corresponding period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
Seven analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.21 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7529 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
* The St. Joe company purchases Panama City beach office complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: