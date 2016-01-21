DUBAI Jan 21 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported flat growth in net profit for the fourth quarter.

The bank made a profit of 1.23 billion riyals ($327.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the same figure it reported for the corresponding period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.21 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7529 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)