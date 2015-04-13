DUBAI, April 13 Samba Financial Group,
Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, posted a 3.1
percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, according to a
bourse statement on Monday, ahead of analyst forecasts.
The bank said it made 1.28 billion riyals ($341.3 million)
in the three months ending March 31, compared with 1.24 billion
riyals in the same period a year earlier.
Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the
bank to post a net profit of 1.23 billion riyals for the
quarter.
The bank attributed its increase in net profit to higher
total operating income -- which gained 5.3 percent year on year
-- without elaborating.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)