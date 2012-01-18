RIYADH Jan 18 Samba Financial, Saudi Arabia's second largest bank by market value, said fourth-quarter net profit rose 4.9 percent, helped by a fall in operating expenses and a rise in income from operations.

Profit of 944 million riyals ($252 million) in the three months to December missed analysts' forecasts of 1.12 billion.

"Government spending on infrastructure is filtering through to the banks now in the form of credit growth," said Murad Ansari, Saudi banks equities analyst at EFG Hermes in Riyadh.

"On the revenue side, spreads were much higher than what we were expecting. There were more positives to the results than negatives."

The result marked a fall of 16.8 percent from its 1.14 billion riyals income in the third quarter, Samba said in a statement it posted on the website of the Saudi bourse.

Total operating profit for the period edged down by 2.9 percent to 1.51 billion riyals on the year.

Profits from special commissions also fell, to 4.38 billion riyals from 4.54 billion riyals the previous year.

Loans and advances at the end of the quarter stood at 89.1 billion riyals, versus 80.3 billion riyals a year earlier, it said.

Samba's assets at the end of the period were 192.8 billion riyals, compared with 187.4 billion riyals at the end of 2010. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by David Cowell)