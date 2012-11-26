NAIROBI Nov 26 Kenyan tyre manufacturer Sameer posted a 128 percent jump in its pretax profit to 254 million shillings ($2.96 million) after financing costs dropped, it said on Monday.

Sameer, which makes Yana tyres said its net finance costs tumbled to 10.1 million shillings from 124 million in the year-ago period, without giving a reason for the fall. It said that turnover increased 11 percent to 3.04 billion shillings.

"The trading environment for the balance of the year appears favourable," the company said, citing stable prices of raw materials, crude oil and the exchange rate.

Earnings per share more than doubled to 0.64 shillings each and Sameer said it would pay an interim dividend for 0.25 shillings per share. ($1 = 85.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)