HELSINKI Nov 20 Finnish financial holding
company Sampo has doubled its stake in the small
information services company Asiakastieto Oy to 19.5
percent, the companies said on Friday.
A Sampo spokeswoman said the acquisition was "regular
investment activity."
Asiakastieto recently reported sales from the first nine
months of the year at 32 million euros and a core operating
profit of 13 million euros.
Sampo's holdings include If, the biggest Nordic property and
casualty insurer, a 21 percent stake in the region's largest
bank Nordea, 30 percent of If's Danish rival Topdanmark
and 6 percent of Finland's Aktia Bank.
