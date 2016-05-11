May 11 Sampo :

* Says it repurchased 20 million shares of the company during March 21 to May 11

* Says the total purchase amount of T$270,048,583

* Says it repurchased 38,000,000 shares of its common shares as of May 11, representing a 7.24 pct stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yMra

