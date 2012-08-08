HELSINKI Aug 8 Finnish insurer Sampo
reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly pretax profit,
and forecast the profitability ratio of its insurance operations
this year would be stronger than its long-term target of 95
percent.
Sampo's April-June profit before taxes rose 19 percent to
440 million euros ($546 million), beating an average forecast
for 373 million in a Reuters poll.
The group's property and casualty insurance combined ratio -
a measure of profitability - was at 86.4 percent, stronger than
the market's forecast for 90.6 percent. It said the ratio would
likely be around 89-92 percent for the full year.
($1 = 0.8052 euro)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)