HELSINKI Nov 2 Finland's Sampo's on Wednesday posted weaker-than-expected profitability for its insurance business due to an above-normal number of large claims as well as a heavy cloudburst in Denmark.

The group's property and casualty insurance combined ratio -- a key measure of profitability showing costs and claims expenses as a proportion of premium income -- stood at 92.3 percent, weaker than a year ago as well as the average forecast of 90.7 percent in Reuters poll.

Sampo repeated it expects full-year profit, excluding extraordinary items, to be "good", and saw its combined ratio hitting a range of 92 to 94 percent.

Analysts' average forecast for the full year was 90.8 percent before the statement.

Sampo had already warned on Oct. 19 its third-quarter pretax profit halved from a year ago due to investment writedowns and a fall in profit contribution from Nordic bank Nordea , of which it owns a fifth. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)