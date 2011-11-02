UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
HELSINKI Nov 2 Finland's Sampo's on Wednesday posted weaker-than-expected profitability for its insurance business due to an above-normal number of large claims as well as a heavy cloudburst in Denmark.
The group's property and casualty insurance combined ratio -- a key measure of profitability showing costs and claims expenses as a proportion of premium income -- stood at 92.3 percent, weaker than a year ago as well as the average forecast of 90.7 percent in Reuters poll.
Sampo repeated it expects full-year profit, excluding extraordinary items, to be "good", and saw its combined ratio hitting a range of 92 to 94 percent.
Analysts' average forecast for the full year was 90.8 percent before the statement.
Sampo had already warned on Oct. 19 its third-quarter pretax profit halved from a year ago due to investment writedowns and a fall in profit contribution from Nordic bank Nordea , of which it owns a fifth. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
ABIDJAN, Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs ($663.96 million) in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday.