* Q3 pretax profit halves to 150 mln euros

* Share of profit from Nordea bank drops

* Says insurance operations met expectations

* Dividend not at risk -analyst

* Shares slide 1.6 pct vs rising European banking stocks index (Adds detail, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 19 Finnish insurer Sampo said its third-quarter pretax profit halved from a year ago due to investment writedowns and a fall in profit contribution from Nordic bank Nordea .

Sampo said its share of third-quarter profits in Nordea -- of which it owns a fifth -- fell to 80 million euros ($109 million) from 142 million in the second quarter.

The Nordic region's biggest bank, Nordea said on Wednesday it took a 171 million euro charge related to lay-offs and reported smaller-than-expected quarterly profit.

Sampo said the stock market downturn would cause impairment losses of 189 million euros and that July-September group pre-tax profit fell to about 150 million euros from 338 million a year ago.

Its net asset value per share is seen falling to about 13.60 euros, from 16.24 euros at end-June.

According to Starmine, analysts had on average expected Sampo's pretax profit to be 356.8 million euros.

Sampo said it believed its insurance operations had developed in line with its expectations.

"Their property and casualty insurance business generates steady profits and dividends, and I expect that to continue. Sampo's ability to pay dividends remains very strong," said Evli analyst Kimmo Rama.

"True, Nordea's result dipped a bit, but I think they will have pretty strong upside as soon as the economy starts to normalise."

Shares in the company, the most heavily traded stock on the Helsinki bourse, fell 1.6 percent by 1016 GMT, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Bank index was up 1.9 percent.

($1 = 0.731 Euros)