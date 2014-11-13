Nov 13 Sampo Oyj : * If P&C insurance company begins a cooperation procedure * Says If will begin a cooperation procedure involving about 340 staff members,

of which 200 persons in sales and services unit at business area private

(call centers, car dealer channel, branch network) and 140 persons in IT * Says plans to cut up to 20 jobs from IT functions, for the rest of the

procedure the purpose is not to decrease the number of jobs but rather to

reorganize customer service functions in a new way