HELSINKI, Sept 25 Finnish insurance and
investment group Sampo said it did not buy Nordea
shares in the Swedish government's sale of its
remaining stake in the Nordic region's biggest bank.
"I can now confirm that Sampo did not take part in the sale
of the Swedish state's Nordea stock yesterday," a spokeswoman
for Sampo, Nordea's top shareholder, told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Swedish government, the second-biggest owner, said it
would sell up to 284 million ordinary shares in Nordea and use
the proceeds to reduce the national debt. The deal was expected
to be priced and allocated on Wednesday, the government said.
