Dec 30 Sampo Oyj :
* Cooperation procedure in If P&C Insurance Company, a
company belonging to Sampo Group, has completed
* Procedure involved about 340 staff members, of which 200
persons in sales and services unit at business area private and
140 persons in IT
* As result of procedure 122 persons will leave If P&C
* Says 73 employment contracts will end by voluntary
agreements, 44 by retirement arrangements and 5 by dismissals
* Says personnel in IT functions will decline by 18 persons
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)