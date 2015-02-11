STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Finnish financial holding company Sampo said on Wednesday it expected a "good" operating result this year and posted a higher-than-expected pre-tax profit in the fourth quarter.

Profit before taxes increased to 447 million euros from 440 million a year earlier, versus an expected drop to 420 million.

Taking changes in the market value of assets into account, earnings per share fell to 0.14 euro from 0.56 euro in the fourth quarter last year however, largely due to a weaker Swedish crown.

The company said it expected "good" operating results for this year but that when changes in the market value of assets were taken into account, results were highly dependent on capital market developments.

"The continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments," it said.

Sampo said its property and casualty insurance operations were expected to reach their long-term combined ratio target of below 95 percent in 2015 by a margin.

The company's shares rose 1.2 percent in early trading. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)