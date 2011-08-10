* Q2 pretax profit up 10 pct to 369 mln euros, vs 367 mln in poll

* Expects combined ratio of 92-94 pct for full year (Adds analyst comment, details on outlook, updates shares)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Aug 10 Finland's Sampo warned it may need to write down assets if turmoil continues in financial markets, although its quarterly profit jumped on solid earnings at Nordea , in which it holds a stake.

"The sovereign debt crisis may escalate in ways that may affect ... activities unfavorably, although Sampo Group companies do not have direct exposure to sovereigns under pressure," the Nordic insurer said.

Sampo said it expected full-year profit, excluding extraordinary items, to be "good". It had not mentioned the one-off items in its previous outlook.

"They are now taking into account the possibility that market uncertainty will remain, and they could have to make writedowns in their investment assets via profits," said analyst Suvi Kosonen from Pohjola Markets.

Shares in Sampo were up 2.09 percent at 1018 GMT, against a Helsinki bourse up 2.5 percent.

For the second quarter, pretax profit rose 10 percent to 369 million euros ($525 million) from the same period last year, just beating the average forecast for 367 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

That was helped by Sampo's 21.3 percent stake in Nordea, the biggest Nordic bank, which accounted for 142 million euros of pretax profit, up 34 percent from a year ago.

The company also forecast a full-year property and casualty insurance combined ratio -- a key measure of profitability showing costs and claims expenses as a proportion of premium income -- to be between 92-94 percent.

That was stronger than its previous outlook of 95 percent, and in line with the average analyst forecast of 92.4 percent.

The ratio for the second quarter was 91.1 percent, compared with a forecast for 90.9 percent.

($1 = 0.703 Euros)

(Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Hulmes)