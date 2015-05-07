HELSINKI May 7 Finnish financial holding
company Sampo on Thursday reported 23 percent rise in
its first-quarter earnings on the back of larger profit
contribution from Nordea as well as income from
investments at its insurance business.
Sampo, which owns the biggest Nordic property and casualty
insurer If as well as more than fifth of shares in both Nordea
Bank and rival insurer Topdanmark, posted a pretax
profit of 487 million euros ($553 million), compared to 463
million euros as seen in Reuters poll.
Sampo also specified its target range for If's full-year
combined ratio, a measure of profitability, to 88-91 percent.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack, Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)